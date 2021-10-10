"Helping other to improve our lives" - Loyal Veterans Battalion hosts annual canned food drive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Experts say nearly 5,000 people in Indiana are experiencing homelessness each day.

Now, one local organization is helping out by feeding homeless veterans!

The Loyal Veterans Battalion hosted their Annual Canned Food Drive on Saturday.

This event helps stock their food pantry with the food that they use all year long!

It goes towards feeding homeless veterans and Vigo County residents in need.

Today, they hoped to beat last years total of 1,325 lbs of food.

Organizers say it's so important to give back to our local heroes!

"Helping others to improve our lives," Michael Egy with the Loyal Veterans Battalion said.

If you missed today's event, you can still help out by sending donations to the Loyal Veterans Battalion.

This is at 1000 South 14th Street in Terre Haute.