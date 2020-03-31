Helping make a birthday during a pandemic a little more normal

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) -- Because of COVID-19 a lot of things have been canceled or postponed, including birthday celebrations!

But one Wabash Valley mom wanted her twin girls to still feel the love. So, she took it to Facebook!

Her daughters are turning 6 on Thursday, April 2nd. They were devastated when they had to cancel their big birthday party.

Their mom asked for anyone and everyone to send them birthday cards and messages to make their day feel a little more like normal.

"I feel bad because that was supposed to be something special for them. Now, they can't so I just kind of thought maybe if they got cards they would still know that they were special and loved and even though all of this is going on in the world right now they can still have a really good day," Crystal Hodge, the twins' mother said.

The girls have a goal of one thousand birthday cards!

If you would, you can send them a card at 10817 E State Road 54 Bloomfield IN, 47424.