Helping families in need with Share Your Thanksgiving

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More families in need will be able to eat this Thanksgiving thanks to you and your donations.

On Thursday we hosted our 31st Annual Share Your Thanksgiving.

Many were outside of our studios to share their Thanksgiving.

"We've had a lot of people just stop by that just dropped off food or just to say hello or brought their pets up so we could say hi. So that's been pretty fun," Jayna Sullivan from the Garrett Sands Kindness Project said.

Everything raised will be given to Catholic Charities.