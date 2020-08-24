Helping His Hands works to meet continued need during pandemic

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping His Hands assisted around one thousand families a month at the beginning of the pandemic. While there was an increase in need there was also a need for more donations. That's where local farmers have stepped in to help.

Scott Shipman with Helping His Hands says, "It's been a blessing for us to give it out. It's been a blessing for them to give it. For those who are watching just know that if you've got some produce and things like that that you'd like to donate go right ahead because we can turn right around and put it in the hands of people in need."

Getting the food to those who need it has also been a problem. The organization has had to keep its doors closed to the public. This means a limited amount of volunteers.

Helping His Hands has now set up "community give-outs". Just a few weeks ago 260 families received food. That's just in just a two-hour span. That's around $250 worth of food per family.

Shipman says, "They don't get out of their vehicle. Again that's just our safety precautions. Our folks are wearing their masks, they've got their gloves on and everything. Changing that stuff out. As different people are pulling in, things like that. We're wanting to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect the folks that we're trying to help out."

To donate: Click Here