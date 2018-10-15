Helping His Hands supplies car repairs for those in need

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Chris Small spends most of his time at his job as a coal miner. But in his off time, he's here at helping his hands.

Small says, "I went to college for automotive. Of course, I am a coal miner and a mechanic. It's kind of in my blood I guess."

Small's father passed down the passion for working on cars. That sense of family is part of what brings him to the organization.

Small explains, "People usually if they can't afford to put food on the table they more then likely can't afford to do regular work on their car or have it done. We offer the service where they purchase the parts then I'll work on it and replace the parts for free."

Small relies on donated tools and supplies to make repairs. Repairs focused on keeping your car on the road.

Small explains, "It's usually like brakes, starters, water pumps, radiators. Nothing really major like no overhauls or nothing like that."

The need for repairs keeps Small busy. Putting the passion he learned from his father to good work.

Small says, "It's kind of my way of giving back. I've been pretty fortunate having the job that I have and be able to do the things that I can do. So this is my way of kind of giving back to others that aren't so fortunate."