Helping His Hands sends volunteers to help Nashville tornado victims

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Monday morning Scott Shipman was at a meeting in Nashville Tennessee. Car trouble kept him from traveling back through the city on his way home Monday night. Just hours after getting home his phone went off.

Shipman says, "My phone started going off at 4:40 am and it's been going off ever since. So we were able to get a group right back out on the road yesterday to get down there and start working."

Those volunteers are currently working in Mount Juliet, that's an eastern suburb of Nashville. Volunteers say while many pictures show industry and business hit hard many neighborhoods have also been destroyed. Nashville is in need and the organization plans to pick up the pace on helping in the next few days.

Shipman says, "I'm supposed to be taking a crew to Florida for a project, but we are detouring them. So they'll be rolling in down there Saturday. I'll be rolling in either real late tomorrow night or really early Friday morning."

While Helping His Hands helps with disasters often, this one hits closer to home. Shipman says the last thing he said at that Monday morning meeting has more relevance today.

Shipman says, "Something I tell everybody. It's not if a disaster is going to happen in your area...it's when. And little did I know how those words were going to echo from that meeting Monday morning into the night that night."

To volunteer: Click Here