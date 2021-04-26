Helping His Hands receives a quarter of a million dollars to help expand food pantry capabilities

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - 80 communities recently got word that they'd be getting assistance from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs. In Knox County Helping His Hands is getting funding to help with their food pantry. That funding comes to the tune of a quarter-million dollars. It's the most the organization has ever received to help support the non-profit.

Funding comes from OCRA's COVID-19 grant response program. That program looks to expand food banks and pantry services in the state.

Throughout the last year, the need for Helping His Hands has been up. But staffing has been down. The organization plans to use some of the funding to pay for staff.

Helping His Hands has a large cooler and freezer. Both units were second-hand and need upgrades that OCRA funding will pay to get.

The organization also provides a mobile food pantry. Funding will help to lease a truck for that pantry. That will help Helping His Hands help more people.

Scott Shipman with Helping His Hands says, "We go once a month to Sandborn Indiana. We're looking at other small communities that don't have food pantries. And so we're going to be able to go in and help out in those areas."

Funding does not mean more food on the shelves. The organization says they still need donations. To donate: Click here