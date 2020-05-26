Helping His Hands adjusts to COVID-19 changes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Helping His Hands offers a number of services from their headquarters in Vincennes. These services include everything from auto repair to a food pantry.

The organization is keeping the public out of its facility. This means food give outs are done by a drive-thru.

Because of the pandemic the number of volunteers has been cut down to help prevent the spread of the virus. However the need has not dropped.

News 10 had the chance to speak with director Scott Shipman. He says in the first days of the pandemic helping his hands gained over thirty new families to help.

Shipman says its more important than ever to help support local charities.

Shipman explains, "Something like this, this whole deal with COVID, it just adds to it. It magnifies because you've got people you know that would normally support you. If they're dealing with not being able to work or they are working but maybe they're working less hours well that also means less income."

