LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help with finding a runaway juvenile.

Skyler Wright, 16, was last seen at around 11:00 Monday night at his home in rural Linton.

He was wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, a black and green Fox brand hoodie, and a black baseball cap with "professional fishing gear" on it.

Anyone with information of Skyler's whereabouts should contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.