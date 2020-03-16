Help needed with finding missing woman

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's office needs your help
with finding a missing person.
Vickie Kendrick-Hughes, 50, was last heard from on or around Wednesday afternoon at her home in Perrysville.
If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Vermillion County Sheriffs Department at 765-492-3737.
