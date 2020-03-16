Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Help needed with finding missing woman

Last seen Wednesday afternoojn

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 5:55 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

PERRYSVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's office needs your help
with finding a missing person.

Vickie Kendrick-Hughes, 50, was last heard from on or around Wednesday afternoon at her home in Perrysville.

If you have any information on her whereabouts contact the Vermillion County Sheriffs Department at 765-492-3737.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Afternoon Rain Showers Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Father teaches daughter to dance

Image

Dad teaches his 13-year-old daughter to slow dance

Image

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 32°

Image

Saint Patrick's Day Parade, party, and Irish Dash rescheduled for May

Image

Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride

Image

Storm Spotter Classes Postponed

Image

Local church holds blood donation drive

Image

Local churches taking action to keep worshipers safe

Image

Here's where families in Indiana can get help with child care providers

Image

VCSC Food Program starts Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man