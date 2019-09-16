Clear

Help needed to find missing teen

Teen girl last seen at home late Friday night

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 6:44 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Haley Leann Caldwell, 16, was last seen at her home in Solsberry.

That was at around 10:30 Sunday night.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top and blue basketball shorts.

Haley is approximately 5'6, 165-170 lbs.

She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Haley has a brown birthmark on her left forearm.

She has a small hoop earring in her left ear.

If you have any information contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411 option 1.

