Help needed to find missing teen

SOLSBERRY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help in finding a missing teen.
Haley Leann Caldwell, 16, was last seen at her home in Solsberry.
That was at around 10:30 Sunday night.
She was last seen wearing a red tank top and blue basketball shorts.
Haley is approximately 5'6, 165-170 lbs.
She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Haley has a brown birthmark on her left forearm.
She has a small hoop earring in her left ear.
If you have any information contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411 option 1.
