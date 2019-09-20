Help keep your kids safe with a car seat check

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Children are precious cargo when you're in a car.
It's important to make sure the car seat is installed correctly.
Regional Hospital is working to make sure your child's car seat is safe.
The event is part of 'Safe Seat Saturday.'
It's from 9:00 a.m. until noon in the parking lot near the Regional Pavillion, just south of the hospital.
Olivia Roloff said installing a car seat properly can be a challenge.
"We have certified technicians, trained technicians, that will actually be able to check cars to make sure your car seat is properly installed. Is it the right seat for the size of the child, we will weigh children, we will test their seats to make sure it's not been recalled, it's not been in a crash, it's not cracked," Roloff said.
She said it is important to bring the child who uses the seat to the event.
