Help available for some impacted by last year's flooding

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Help is on the way for Hoosiers impacted by last year's flooding.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that economic injury disaster loans are now available.

That because of the flash flooding that started on September 1, 2018.

In the Wabash Valley, loans are available to small businesses and non-profit organizations in Knox, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo Counties.