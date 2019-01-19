Help a mail carrier, clear away snow and ice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With hazardous snow and ice blanket the Wabash Valley you're asked to look out for your mail carrier.

The United States Postal Service is urging everyone to clear snow and ice from around mailboxes.

The postal service says this weather is not only dangerous, it can also cause delivery delays.

You're asked to clear snow and ice from sidewalks, steps, porches and any other area mail carriers will need to walk through to get you your mailbox. This includes mounds of snow that may pile up from snow plows.