Help 'Paint the town Pink' this Friday during annual carnation sale

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help 'Paint the Town Pink' with Wabash Valley breast cancer survivors.

The 19th Annual Pink Carnation Sale is coming up.

All of the money raised will help pay for mammograms, wigs, and gas cards.

It's a way to help less fortunate women prevent or fight breast cancer.

The carnation sale is scheduled for Friday, May 10th.

Flowers are $1 each.

You can stop by our studios at 800 Ohio Street in downtown Terre Haute, starting at 6:30 a.m.

Volunteers will also be selling flowers at several other locations around the Wabash Valley.

