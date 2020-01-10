Clear
Heavy rain makes its way into the Valley: How this could impact your morning commute

We're seeing heavy rain in the Wabash Valley and that could lead to issues for drivers Friday morning.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 9:53 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- We're seeing heavy rain in the Wabash Valley and that could lead to issues for drivers Friday morning.

According to Storm Team 10, we could see anywhere from two to four inches of rain by Saturday.

This would be considered a good amount for that much rainfall in a short amount of time. 

With that being said, it could lead to several areas of standing water.

It's only a matter of a few inches of standing water to lose control of vehicles.

News 10 spoke with Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police. He informs drivers about what action you should take if your car starts to hydroplane.

"If you start to hydroplane, take your foot off the accelerator and then steer towards the direction you want the vehicle to go to and then once you start to regain control of the vehicle then apply your brakes gradually, don't hit your breaks hard," Ames explained.

Oil and other debris on the road can lead to accidents. Ames reminds drivers of why it's important to take extra precautions with the rainy conditions.

"What people need to do is drive to the driving conditions and with the rainfall, we need to reduce our speed, make sure you're driving with headlights on, make sure your windshield wipers are working properly and be safe out there," Ames said.

