Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The rain may have stopped, but the problems due to Mother Nature have only continued.

Many parts of the Wabash Valley still show damage from the increased rainfall.

For example, high waters along the Wabash River show concern for flooding.

Over the weekend, drivers were dealing with flooded roads. A car was found stuck in high water.

On the Illinois side of the Wabash, high water swept away the historic Darwin Ferry.

News 10 caught up with Timothy Dickison, a resident of Clay County. His house was damaged due to the rainfall.

"You've got at least 4 1/2 ft of water right there. You know I'd rather have 18 inches of snow. What you're seeing out there right now looks like just a flow but if you were to get in that, it would suck you straight to the bottom," said Dickison.

The rain has come to a halt... for now. We may see more rain as we head into the week.

As a reminder, if you come across a flooded road, do not try to cross it. Instead, you can report it.

Dispatchers explain that you should call the non-emergency number for your local police to report flooded roads or fallen trees.

There is an exception though, if you're in danger and need immediate help because you're stuck in flood water then absolutely call 911.