Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

The rain may have stopped, but the problems due to Mother Nature have only continued. Many parts of the Wabash Valley still show damage from the increased rainfall.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 8:43 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The rain may have stopped, but the problems due to Mother Nature have only continued. 

Many parts of the Wabash Valley still show damage from the increased rainfall.

For example, high waters along the Wabash River show concern for flooding.  

Over the weekend, drivers were dealing with flooded roads. A car was found stuck in high water. 

On the Illinois side of the Wabash, high water swept away the historic Darwin Ferry.

News 10 caught up with Timothy Dickison, a resident of Clay County. His house was damaged due to the rainfall.

"You've got at least 4 1/2 ft of water right there. You know I'd rather have 18 inches of snow. What you're seeing out there right now looks like just a flow but if you were to get in that, it would suck you straight to the bottom," said Dickison.

The rain has come to a halt... for now. We may see more rain as we head into the week. 

As a reminder, if you come across a flooded road, do not try to cross it. Instead, you can report it.

Dispatchers explain that you should call the non-emergency number for your local police to report flooded roads or fallen trees.

There is an exception though, if you're in danger and need immediate help because you're stuck in flood water then absolutely call 911.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Slightly Warmer and Cloudy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Novelis Terre Haute

Image

Novelis

Image

Heavy rainfall across the Valley creates concern for river flooding

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Partly sunny and warmer. High: 48°

Image

Key continues to push ISU

Image

ISU WBB vs Loyola

Image

Rain stops, high water remains

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans