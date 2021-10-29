7th Street police situation started as an armed robbery call - police take two into custody on unrelated charges

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a police situation on Terre Haute's southside.

Our crew was there as two people were taken into custody at a home near 7th Street and Washington Avenue.

The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 dispatchers received a 911 call about an armed robbery at the South 7th Street home. Once officers arrived, the alleged victims told officers they thought the people involved were still inside.

Police closed off streets in the area, surrounded the home, and started using a megaphone, calling for the people inside to come out.

Before the Special Response Team arrived - a pair of men came out peacefully.

Police told us they were arrested on unrelated warrants.

A short time later, our crew reported seeing police, with weapons drawn, enter the home.

The actual armed robbery, the call police were responding to, remains under investigation.