Police on the scene of Terre Haute standoff, suspect reportedly made threats to shoot officers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are on the scene of a standoff in Terre Haute.

It's happening at the 2200 block of Sycamore Street.

Ryan Adamson with the Terre Haute Police Department said the person inside the house has made threats to shoot police officers.

Police say the person has several active warrants.

Hostage negotiators are working to make contact with the suspect.

You are asked to avoid the area.

We will bring you more as soon as it becomes available.