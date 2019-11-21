Indiana State Police asked to assist with a shooting at Vincennes apartment complex

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in Knox County.

There is a large police presence at the Maple Park Apartments in Vincennes.

Indiana State Police told News 10 they have been asked to assist with a crime scene tech for a shooting, but could not share any more information.

News 10's Gary Brian reports seeing police tape and tents in the apartment complex.

We are working to learn more information.

We will update this story as soon as more becomes available.