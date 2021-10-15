As the temps drop, your electric bill will jump, and experts warn it could be even more than normal

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the temperatures start to drop, people are going to be turning on their heat. Energy companies are warning customers their bills could be increasing more than normal.

Natural gas bills are expected to increase especially when compared to last winter. This is due to the cost of the natural gas market conditions. Average natural gas customers can expect their bills to raise more than 20 dollars a month. Wendy Lussier the Director of Communication at Nipsco says there are some energy-efficient ways you can try to save on your bill.

"Use a programmable thermostat that will help you control your temperature when you're away from home and regulate them more consistently in addition change your filer regularly so your home heating system is operating as efficiently as possible."

Alyssia Oshodi the Manager of Communications at Centerpoint Energy says folks can expect this price increase to happen between November to March.

"As when we enter the winter heating months is when we will likely see this increase in bills as folks are heating their homes during the colder months."

Lussier explains the significant price increase from last winter to this winter.

"Last year for example in the month of November we would anticipate for someone using an average of theroums of $48 and then now in November were predicting $62 for that month. That's an example of what we're seeing this year."

Both companies have ways to help their customers out if they have trouble paying their bill.

Click here if you want more information on Centerpoint Energy or here for Nipsco.