Heat Stroke and Heat Exhaustion: Know the Difference

It's important to know the difference between these two heat-related illnesses.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 5:49 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Hot weather can have a negative impact on your body and as we move further into Summer it's important to know the difference between these two heat-related illnesses.

You might have heard of them: heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

With heat exhaustion you might be feeling faint or dizzy, you might be sweating excessively, you might have cool and clammy skin, and muscle cramps the longer you are in the heat.

Heat stroke is a little different because some of these symptoms are the exact opposite.

With heat stroke you can have a throbbing headache, you might not be sweating at all, you might have a strong pulse, and you can lose consciousness.

It is important to be able to identify the illnesses and take action against them.

With heat exaustion, you need to get cool immediately. Get into the shade or air conditioning as fast as you can and try to get hydrated by drinking water.

Heat stroke is possibly more dangerous. If someone you know loses consciousness in the heat and is not sweating and showing other signs of heat illness call 911 immediately.

