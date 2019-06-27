Heat Index Explainer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now that our days are getting hotter, and we're spending more time outside in the sun, there's something we need to pay close attention to.

The heat index.

The heat index is a measure of what the temperature "feels" like.

When we're outside, our bodies sense a mixture of the actual air temperature and the humidity.

The higher each one is, the hotter it will feel.

Take, for example, a temperature of 85 degrees.

If you combine that air temperature with a humidity value of 70 percent, our bodies will think it feels like 95 degrees outside.

Keep this in mind, because the heat index this summer can have big effects on your health.