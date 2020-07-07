Heat and COVID-19; How to keep your kids safe as sports resume

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- After a long period of waiting high school sports are finally back. The IHSAA announced fall athletes could return to training yesterday July 5. Besides gearing up for season athletes have to also fight two more battles: the heat and Covid-19.

Dr. Eric Pickrell lets us know what you can do to protect your athletes.

The heat can cause a ray of different effects on our bodies. He says parents should look out for severe headaches as well as nausea. Some heat illnesses that you can see include cramping, feeling run down, and performing differently. This is a sign of heat illness.

If the symptoms get worse then he says to seek medical help immediately. If there is constant/violent nausea and headaches see a medical professional at once.

In order to protect from the heat make sure your athlete is hydrated. Pickrell says if you see any early signs of heat illness get inside air conditioning, and if you can, take a cold shower.

Athletic trainers will be out on the field looking for signs of heat illness as well as signs of sickness.

Along with social distancing and wearing, masks trainers will be monitoring for headaches and coughs as well.

Pickrell says athletic trainers will be the key in detecting Covid-19 as soon as possible.

He says there are formed committees dedicated to putting guidelines out in order to keep your children safe. Everyone is working together to make sure athletes have a clean environment to be in when training.