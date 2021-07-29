Extreme heats make it difficult and potentially dangerous for workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The hot temperatures in Terre Haute can cause health problems for those who work outside.

A heat advisory was issued on Thursday from 2:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m.

The temperature was in the upper 80s but felt like 100 degrees.

Extreme heat like this can be detrimental to one's health. Issues that come from the heat include dizziness, lightheadedness, and heat strokes.

It is important to take precautions to stay healthy. Staying hydrated and taking breaks from the sun can help avoid health issues.

An employee at Honest Abe's Roofing, Casey Cooke, shares how his company takes care of its workers during this weather.

"Things that we do to watch out for those heat strokes are if we see someone that has a headache, dizzy things like that we make sure to get them off the roof, get them into shade and get them hydrated," says Cooke.

