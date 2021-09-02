Hearing set for teen accused in 15-year-old Chloe Carroll's murder

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have information in the case of a local teenager's murder.

A juvenile suspect in Chloe Carroll's death could be waived to adult court. The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office confirms that a judge set a hearing for December 29 and 30.

The defense requested 90 days to prepare for the hearing.

The suspect is 15-years-old. Right now, because of his age, his case is in the juvenile system.

The suspect's name hasn't been publically released. He's facing a murder charge.

What led to the arrests?

Police say 15-year-old Chloe Carroll was shot and killed outside of a gas station in July.

This was near 13th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.

Another teenager was charged and has already entered into adult court in connection to this case.

Cody Scherb, 17, faces charges of dangerous possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

In July, News 10 talked with Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt. Here's what he told us regarding Scherb.

"He was questioned in regard to the shooting, had a backpack on him. His mother and him consented to being searched, found a firearm in the backpack, and then it was determined the firearm was stolen," said Modesitt.

Modesitt told News 10 the firearm was stolen from a vehicle. The owner's vehicle was parked in front of his residence when it was stolen.

Modesitt says it's unclear whether the gun was secured in a lockbox in that vehicle, but he says the investigation indicates Scherb's role in the shooting was obtaining the gun.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.