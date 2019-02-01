Clear

Hearing set for bill that could bring casino to Terre Haute

A hearing has been set for a bill that could bring a casino to Terre Haute.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Lawmakers are moving forward with the process that could bring a casino to Terre Haute.

The Indiana Senate Committee on Public Policy has set a hearing for Senate Bill 552. It will take place Wednesday afternoon. Senators Jon Ford and Mark Messmer authored the bill.

The bill allows a Gary, Indiana group to move a gaming license to a proposed casino in Terre Haute. Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is a part of this group.

It would also authorize sports wagering. This would apply to all Indiana riverboats, racions, the potential Vigo County casino, and satellite facilities.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and the Vigo County Commissioners recently voiced support for the casino.

The bill would have to be passed out of committee before having a vote before the full Senate, and then the House.  

News 10 will be in Indianapolis for the committee hearing and will bring you updates.

