Hearing From the Soldier Who Vaccinated Governor Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was transformed into a mass vaccination site March 5th through the 8th. During these days the Indiana National Guard gave out over 16,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. One of those doses went to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb. Spc. Brian Lloyd, a medic with the 76th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, was the person who gave Holcomb the vaccine. "I had the honor of vaccinating the Governor of Indiana, Eric Holcomb," said Lloyd. He says that he wasn't nervous about giving the vaccine, just honored to be a part of history. Many members of the Indiana National Guard have been helping combat Covid, since it began in Indiana last March.