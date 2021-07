TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, July 13, Vigo County 911 Director Vickie Oster read the final 10-42 call for Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency.

This signifies the end of watch for Detective Ferency.

At the end of each shift, an officer will have a 10-42 call. That means their shift is over for the day.