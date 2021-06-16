Clear

'Heaps of Jeeps' will overtake Vincennes this weekend - all to support a good cause

Jeeps will be out in full force this weekend in Vincennes.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 6:50 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Jeeps will be out in full force this weekend in Vincennes.

That's as an event called "Heaps of Jeeps" gets underway on Friday.

It takes place at Highland Woods Park. The money from the event will go to support local first responders.

Organizers told us last year's event raised $30,000. This year, their goal is $50,000.

See the full schedule below: 

Friday Night - Gates open at 5 PM EST (Highland Woods Park)
Meet & Greet (Finalize Registration & Shirt/Welcome bag pick up)
Jeep Show & Shine (Judging at 7:30 / Awards 8 PM)
Flex Competition
K9 Demo
Food Trucks
Kid Activities
Live Music
Beer Garden

Saturday - Meet up / Late Registration starts 8:30 AM EST (Yochum CDJR)
Line up starts 8:30 AM / Jeeps Roll at 10 AM
Jeep Poker Run
Festival - Gates open at 5 PM (Highland Woods Park)
Food Trucks
Kid Activities
Parade of Jeeps 5:30 PM
First Responder Presentation
Auction
50/50
Live Music
Beer Garden
* Additional sanitization protocols and social distancing will be in place.
**Jeep Poker Run - participants will be required to sign an Assumption of the Risk and Waiver of Liability form at the event.

