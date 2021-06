TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Heaps of Jeeps is raising money for local first responders in the Wabash Valley.

This two-day event took place on Friday and Saturday.

Each day gave way to new lists of activities.

Food, music, Jeep contests and kids activities were held.

This is the 6th annual event and the organizers tell News 10 this bypassed last years event with over 360 Jeepers registered.