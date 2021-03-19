Health organization highlights Certified Nurses Day

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - March 19 is Certified Nurses Day and local health organizations are celebrating by honoring their board-certified nurses.

There are several nursing certification specialties. These can include medical-surgical, pediatric, pain management, cardiac vascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, and critical care.

Good Samaritan in Vincennes wants to highlight its hardworking, dedicated nurses for their professionalism and a job well done. A spokesperson says Good Samaritan encourages national board certification for all its nurses. Board certification of nurses plays an increasingly important role in the assurance of high standards of care for patients and their loved ones.

“National Certified Nurse’s Day honors and recognizes nurses who dedicate their careers to helping others,” said Rachel Spalding, Chief Nursing Officer. “I commend all of our nurses who have earned and maintained the highest credentials in their specialty, and their commitment to providing the best, safest care to our patients.”

Certified Nurses Day is an annual day of recognition for and by healthcare leaders dedicated to nursing professionalism, excellence, recognition, and service.