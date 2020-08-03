Health officials warn of potential COVID-19 exposure at Olney Walmart

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Health officials in Richland County are warning residents that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

It happened at Walmart in Olney.

Officials say, anyone who shopped at the store on Saturday, August 1 between 7 am and noon may have been exposed to the virus.

If Richland County health officials believe you may have had significant exposure, they will reach out to you.

If you have symptoms like a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing - call your doctor. You can also call the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 800-889-3931.