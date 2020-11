VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has issued a warning for people that visited a Terre Haute church.

If you attended in-person services at Cross Tabernacle Church you might have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health officials say you should watch for symptoms of the virus.

If you want to get tested, the health department says they recommend testing five days after your potential exposure, or when symptoms begin.