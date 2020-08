LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Health officials say a local clinic has had a COVID-19 exposure.

It happened at the Greene County Health, Inc. in the Linton Shopping Center.

The health department in Greene County says anyone who visited Monday, August 10 through Thursday, August 18 should get tested.

Greene County Health, Inc. says both of its clinics have undergone deep cleaning.

They will only be doing virtual or telephone visits through September 1.