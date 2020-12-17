Health officials urge you to rethink holiday plans with people not in your household

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - As you are finalizing your holiday plans, health officials are strongly encouraging you to think safety first when it comes to celebrating.

Officials recommend you only celebrate with those in your immediate household.

They say celebrating with those who do not live with you increases your chances of getting COVID-19.

Officials add that if you do spend time with those outside of your household, follow CDC guidelines. That means things like wearing a mask and keeping socially distant.