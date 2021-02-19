Health officials urge you to get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- COVID-19 cases are going down in some of our local counties here in the Wabash Valley. Greene County is now labeled yellow on the Indiana County Metrics Map.

Red is the most severe followed by orange, yellow, and then blue.

Greene county's yellow status means some restrictions have been lifted.

While this is good news, the Greene County Health Department told News 10 the drop in cases could also be because fewer people are getting tested, and this concerns "Health officials".

Health officials said, "You don't know, you know the symptoms related to a cold, related to allergies, are some of the same symptoms you have with COVID."

The Greene County Health Department urges you to get tested if you're living with COVID-19 symptoms.