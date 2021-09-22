Health officials say mosquito samples in Vigo County tested positive for West Nile

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says a pool of mosquitoes in the county tested positive for West Nile.
The health department says the pool was collected earlier this month, on September 3.
In a release, the health department doesn't say where exactly the sample was collected.
Here's how you can help protect yourself from West Nile:
- Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (late afternoon and dusk to dawn and early morning);
- Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone to clothes and exposed skin;
- Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home; and,
- When possible, wear pants and long sleeves, especially if walking in wooded or marshy areas.
To help stop the spread of West Nile you can do the following:
- Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold water;
- Repair failed septic systems;
- Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
- Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
- Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
- Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically; and,
- Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.