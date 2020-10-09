Health officials say Vigo County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths are up, cite Cory Apple Festival, other events

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County health officials say they are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

This includes positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The health department says most of the cases are linked to the Cory Apple Festival, and other outdoor events that had a lot of people.

At this time, officials are still discouraging large gatherings due to the rapid increase.

Officials also mentioned more events, both formal and informal are coming up, which is causing concern.

You are encouraged to wear masks, sanitize, and social distance.

Right now, the Indiana Department of Health lists Vigo County as having 2,119 confirmed cases with 30 total deaths linked to the virus.