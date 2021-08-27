Health officials recommend new guidelines for when to quarantine

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - With vaccine rollouts, quarantine guidelines are changing.

They have become more relaxed for people who have taken the vaccine.

Doctors admittedly tell News 10 that things are becoming a bit puzzling right now.

The big question many vaccinated people are asking themselves is, 'should I quarantine?'

Hospital staff say they are becoming overwhelmed.

"It's been a real trying time for all of us," said Melissa Toon, the director of pharmacy at Greene County General Hospital.

Her daughter just started her nursing career and she says, she has seen the worst of the pandemic.

"It's taken a toll on her. A lot of people she's taken care of have died from covid and for a new nurse right out of school, that's a shock. That's not what you think is gonna happen," said Toon.

This is why she says taking measures like quarantining are critical.

With the vaccine rollout, Vigo County health commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says the question of 'whether to quarantine' has become a bit unclear.

"The quarantine rules are extremely confusing for everybody. Especially because they're always in motion, they're always changing," said Brucken.

He says if you are fully vaccinated and come into contact with someone, it is a good idea to get a test in three to five days.

If you are asymptomatic or test negative, there is no need to quarantine.

Dr. Brucken says in this case, wearing a mask will do.

If you're vaccinated and have symptoms of COVID-19 you should isolate.

However, if you are unvaccinated, Brucken says if you come in contact with someone, even if they are suspected of having COVID-19, you must isolate for 14 days.

"Quarantine is not a punitive measure, it's not a punishment. You know, it's designed to help slow the spread and to protect those people who need protected," said Brucken.

Health care workers say with a disease like COVID-19, they need your help in keeping people out of the emergency rooms and ICU.

Toon says recent spikes in cases have lead workers to feel like they are losing some hope.

"COVID is just such a terrible virus that there's just some cases that you do everything that you can do to help people, and there's nothing that you can do," said Toon.

Officials say by taking these steps, you can help.

They say right now hospitals are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients.

They say they need your help to stop it.