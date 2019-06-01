Health officials investigating case of Hepatitis A

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County health officials are investigating a case of Hepatitis A at a local food handler and say the risk of infection is low for patrons who recently visited.

"There have been no other suspected cases arising from this case at this time, said" the Sullivan County Health Department in a press release on Saturday.

Several reports to News 10 indicated the McDonald's location in Sullivan on State Road 154 had closed for a period of time connected due to health concerns involving this reported case. We visited the location and were directed to McDonald's corporate office. Later, News 10 got in touch with Owner/Operator of the McDonald's in Sullivan, Matthew Comte.

He told News 10 in a statement, "We were informed by the Sullivan County Health Department that one of our employees has become ill; however, the transmission risk to guests and employees who’ve visited our restaurant is deemed extremely low by the Health Department." He also sent us the same release from the Sullivan County Health Department.

The release said the establishment is working with health officials to prevent any further risk, "The restaurant has voluntarily closed for deep cleaning and food handlers are being given the Hepatitis A vaccine."

"We are fully cooperating with local health officials to investigate this matter to ensure the health and safety of our employees and guests. We are committed to providing a clean and safe environment for all who visit our restaurant," said Comte.

Online data from the State Department of Health says as of Friday, there were 1,500 outbreak-related Hepatitis A cases in the state. According to the Sullivan County Health Department, none of the outbreak cases have been caused by an infected food worker.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by the Hepatitis A Virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person through the fecal-oral route or consumption of contaminated food or water.