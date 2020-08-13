Health officials expect an increase in West Nile activity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - State health officials are reminding Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

This is because mosquitos around the state carry the West Nile Virus. Health departments expect an increase in West Nile activity as the season continues.

They say try not to be outside when mosquitos are the most active. That is early morning, dusk to dawn, and late afternoon.

You should apply EPA-registered insect repellent, wear a hot, and if possible wear a long sleeve shirt.

The Vigo County Health Department is also here to help.

"Our Vectron Control also goes out and sprays. The maps are available on our website. If you have any issues or don't feel like they're coming to your area, or you don't want them to spray for a reason...they are always happy to help out," Roni Elder, from the Vigo County Health Department said.

Elder said symptoms of the virus include stiffness of the neck and headaches.