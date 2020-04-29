Health officials encourage businesses to make blueprints for reopening

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Health officials are encouraging businesses to use this time to make plans for when they can reopen.

Indiana's Stay-at-Home order is currently set to end this Friday, May 1.

Masking and social distancing are going to be part of the new normal as businesses prepare to reopen.

Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken says this will protect the employees of a business and its patrons.

“People need to have a mask on inside these businesses moving forward,” said Brucken. “We have to stay socially distanced. Even for outdoor types of events, we have to keep our congregation sizes limited, and we have to stay apart from one another until this pandemic has come through here and has completely left us.”

Businesses should have a plan in place for when they can reopen. That should include how to interact with customers to ensure social distancing, handling a sick employee, or a sick customer that enters the business.

“This has to be looked at very carefully. It has to be looked at in a step-wise process. We need those blueprints laid out there, and we need businesses and store patrons to follow suit.”

Brucken suggests box stores offer masks at the entrance of the building and pass along the expense to the customer.

He also says businesses should consider hand washing or hand sanitizer stations.

“I think the more variables that a business can control moving forward the better it is for that business, and to be honest, from the optics of a consumer as well, you want to go into a store where you feel safe.”