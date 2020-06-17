Health officials continue to learn about COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- When it comes to COVID-19, health officials are learning something new, it seems like every day. Since we have known about COVID-19, we have heard the term asymptomatic.

"When they're talking about asymptomatic, it means you have no symptoms at all," Roni Elder, with the Vigo County Health Department said.

That means absolutely no coughing, no fever, no shortness of breath. But you also have to look out for other symptoms.

"They might just have a headache. They think it's allergies," Edler said. "It goes unnoticed as a COVID symptom."

Which is where health officials get concerned. The World Health Organization said in certain studies it was very rare for asymptomatic people to spread the virus. But a lot of people can be pre-symptomatic or have mild symptoms. Those people are contagious and can spread the virus.

"But, what they are saying is, it's rare if you end up having no symptoms at all," she said. "Then it's rare for you to spread the disease."

The state of Indiana has taken away certain requirements to get tested. Like being in contact with someone who has COVID, or having COVID symptoms. So, right now, it is easier for you to get a COVID test.

"If you feel, at any way off, you know your self best. Call your doctor or try to get into one of the testing spots to see if you are COVID positive." Elder said. "As we've grown and we see more and more cases, any symptom that you can have for cold and flu, are symptoms that you can have from COVID-19."

Indiana has been randomly testing its residents for antibodies to the virus. They just finished up phase 2.

According to health officials, they believe about 43% of people living in Indiana are infected with the virus, but show no symptoms.