Health officials confirm first COVID-19 case in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Greene County health officials say a patient has tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus. This is the first confirmed case in the county.

According to the Greene County Health Department and Greene County General Hospital the patient was tested at GCGH. Healthcare workers used personal protective equipment to conduct the testing and officials say no more details about the patient will be released.

LINK | ISDH REMOVED GREENE COUNTY, IN FROM LIST OF COVID-19 CASES

You may remember, the state incorrectly reported a negative case as a positive case in Greene County last weekend.