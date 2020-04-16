Health officials are pleading for you to wear masks in public

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- We hear of a lot of people who are asymptomatic. That means someone who has COVID-19, but no symptoms. The problem is they can be spreading it to other people and it's a big reason health officials are pleading with "You" to mask up.

Earlier this month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention called for universal masking.

"In our own community we're looking around and we're seeing lots and lots of people being masked up when they're going to the grocery store or the gas pumps and things, but we're not seeing everybody masked and we're not quite sure why that is," Dr. Darren Brucken, the Vigo County Health Commissioner said.

So, why should you be wearing a mask?

"The purpose of the mask, to mask all of society, is to prevent the particulate spread of people from coughing and droplet secretion," he said.

Because many people could have COVID-19 but they don't have any symptoms. The fear from health officials is that someone could have it and are continuing to spread it in public without knowing.

"Every single day, we hear reports of asymptomatic shedders and spreaders, they don't have symptoms," Brucken said. "I just took a phone call today from Marion County and they went and tested a bunch of random people and they were shocked by the number of people shedding virus with no symptoms. They were swabbing positive and they had no clue that they were even infected."

Which is why health officials are urging you to wear a mask anytime you are in public.

"The plead out there to everybody in the county and the surrounding counties is do your part to hold the line," he said. "Right now, there's a lot more reason to wear a mask then there is to not wear a mask."

Dr. Brucken said the things we are doing are helping to flatten the curve, but he said we need to continue doing them and make sure everyone gets on board. That's so we can get back to a more normal lifestyle sooner rather than later.