Health experts warn we could see a rise in PTSD cases among healthcare workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Health experts are warning we could see a spike in PTSD among healthcare workers. PTSD is Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. It can develop after traumatic or life-threatening events.

Many people commonly think of military service members experiencing PTSD, but health experts said this can happen to anyone.

Jill Bailey is a Social Worker at Greene County General Hospital. She told News 10 throughout her entire journey of working through the pandemic she’s seen an increase in employees having more anxiety, symptoms of depression, and difficulty sleeping.

Because of COVID-19, Bailey said many healthcare workers are also getting out of the industry.

She said, “Having to address patient mortality more than at any other time. There’s also been so much isolation. ”

She told News 10 healthcare workers have had to navigate several difficult months, often dealing with unimaginable situations.

Natasha Newcomb is the Executive Director of Addictions and Substance Abuse at the Hamilton Center.

She said right now Locally they aren’t seeing excessive cases of PTSD among healthcare workers, but it’s possible that will change.

Newcomb said, “I think in years to come, months years to come we’ll start to see you know that impact as far as trauma-related disorders on those folks who were exposed on the front lines of covid and what that looked like. ”

Bailey said she’s been working hard to offer support for the employees at Greene County General Hospital.

She said she has regular meetings with staff to talk about how they are feeling.

Bailey told us she’s been working double shifts for months all to make sure these caregivers are receiving some care of their own.

Bailey said, “We want our employees to feel comfortable and feel safe while they’re working here but also to be able to go home and to have a healthy lifestyle there.”

Bailey said Greene County General Hospital has resources for staff dealing with PTSD.

If you need mental health support in Indiana you can call 211 and follow the prompt.

For more information on where you can get help in Illinois, you can here.