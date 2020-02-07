Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Health experts provide strategies for heart disease detection, prevention

February is American heart month. News 10 talked to a nurse practitioner at Ascension St. Vincent Clay about heart disease.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 10:30 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, causing about 1 in 4 deaths.

February is American heart month.

Terre Haute resident John Davis knows the repercussions of heart disease all too well.

He walks multiple times a week to stay healthy.

“One reason is there's a history in my family of heart disease; mother, grandmother, aunts, uncles, all died either of heart attack or stroke. So I want to try to keep myself as healthy as possible,” Davis said.

News 10 talked to Autumn Sheese, a nurse practitioner in the cardiology department at Ascension St. Vincent Clay, on Friday.

"Early warning signs can include shortness of breath, fatigue, unable to complete activities that you're normally able to complete. Late warning signs include chest discomfort, left arm pain or jaw pain,” Sheese described.

Health experts say your symptoms are going to be very subtle.

“The most common question I get in the office is, ‘How do I know I’m having a heart attack,’” Sheese told News 10. “It’s not common to have the ‘clutch your chest, fall to the ground’ symptoms. Those are much later symptoms of heart disease.”

A yearly visit to your doctor can help with early detection.

"They can provide lab work, which would detect diabetes or high cholesterol. They can also recommend things like our heart scan,” Sheese told News 10.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can play a role in prevention.

Health experts say this includes not smoking, limiting alcohol consumption, maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding fast food.

"I go to my cardiologist often just on a regular basis just to make sure that everything is okay, and I attempt to eat well, that doesn't all work, but at least I attempt that,” Davis said.

A few lifestyle changes can make a big difference.

"I think it's very important for people to continue to have their heart checked and be heart-wise, because you just never know when something might happen to you or a member of your family, so we need to always be aware of that,” Davis said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Overnight Snow Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

These Little Bear Coffee Company custom cup sleeves will put a smile on your face, and it's all than

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute Torpedoes hosts its annual Arctic Blast Swim Meet

Image

The stars were out in full force Friday in Terre Haute, but not the ones you'd find on the big scre

Image

Health experts provide strategies for heart disease detection, prevention

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7-20

Image

High tea for heart health

Image

The Boy's Children's Home receives a fresh look

Image

The future is looking bright for the WVFSC

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax