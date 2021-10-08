Vigo County's public face of COVID-19 says goodbye

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The COVID-19 pandemic took everyone by surprise, even health educators! At the Vigo County Health Department, one employee has wrapped up her last day on the job.

Roni Elder is the health educator at the Vigo County Health Department. She was our main source to get the latest and most accurate data as we continued to track coronavirus in the Wabash Valley. Now, that part of her career is coming to an end.

"It was hard to remember they're not talking to me personally but sometimes it was hard not to take things personally when they said we didn't care or we were lying about things," Elder told us.

Elder would account for every death due to COVID-19 in Vigo County. She says back in November there were 16 deaths in one week due to the disease.

"It would be discouraging at times cause it's like how can we stop this how can we help people and make this better. The bad was gonna happen no matter what but those days were really tough and when our numbers would be super high you would be like are we really even making a difference here?"

Elder's co-worker Ashlee Stewart says she will miss her and wishes her nothing but the best.

"I respect her tremendously and she'll do wonderful things and if not she can come back to the health department," Stewart said.

Elder has plans to start a new business venture right here in Terre Haute, so you will still see her around.