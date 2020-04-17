VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department recommends people wear masks...or some sort of face-covering while in public.
Officials want to make sure people have them through the 'Community Mask Initiative.'
You can make masks and donate them in bins around Vigo County. The health department will distribute the donations.
You will find bins at all three Kroger stores in Terre Haute, West Vigo IGA, and Baesler's.
You'll also find one outside of the north side of the Vigo County Annex building weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Related Content
- Health department works to get donated masks in the hands of people who need them
- Union Hospital receives donation of 1,000 masks
- Greene Co. Hospital accepting hand-sewn face masks
- Local fire department receives smoke-detector donation to hand out to families without
- Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks
- Union Hospital receives N-95 mask and other PPE donations
- Good physical health goes hand-in-hand with good mental health
- Vigo County Health Department: Wear a mask and sunglasses if you are in public for essential business
- Coronavirus concerns impact Wabash Valley as stores start selling out of masks, hand sanitizer
- Vigo County Health Department issues Easter guidelines
Scroll for more content...