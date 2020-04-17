Health department works to get donated masks in the hands of people who need them

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department recommends people wear masks...or some sort of face-covering while in public.

Officials want to make sure people have them through the 'Community Mask Initiative.'

You can make masks and donate them in bins around Vigo County. The health department will distribute the donations.

You will find bins at all three Kroger stores in Terre Haute, West Vigo IGA, and Baesler's.

You'll also find one outside of the north side of the Vigo County Annex building weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.